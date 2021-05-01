CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNONF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 12,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430. CannaOne Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Get CannaOne Technologies alerts:

CannaOne Technologies Company Profile

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a software development and technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of premium CBD products on its online marketplace.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CannaOne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaOne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.