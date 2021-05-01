Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $7,755,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 81,609 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of XT opened at $61.36 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24.

