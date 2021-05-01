Capital Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,364,000 after acquiring an additional 248,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,563,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 243,774 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,885 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

