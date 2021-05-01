Capital Management Corp VA Has $3.89 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

