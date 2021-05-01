Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 566.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $150.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

