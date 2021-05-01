Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Capstead Mortgage worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 521,624 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 132,462 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 107,683 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 400,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:CMO opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

