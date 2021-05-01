Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $1.34

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002319 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $42.75 billion and $1.99 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.05 or 0.00313834 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00025813 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

