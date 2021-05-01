Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 553,161 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

