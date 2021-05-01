Carebit (CARE) Hits Market Capitalization of $45,395.74

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Carebit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Carebit has traded 96.1% higher against the US dollar. Carebit has a total market cap of $45,395.74 and $5.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003704 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

Buying and Selling Carebit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

