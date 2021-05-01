Carebit (CARE) One Day Volume Hits $5.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carebit has a market cap of $45,261.77 and $5.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carebit has traded up 91.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

Carebit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

