CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Major Shareholder Sells $637,107.12 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

