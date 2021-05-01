Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,146,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $194.83. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.49.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

