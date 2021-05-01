Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.88

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.88 and traded as high as $24.00. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 1,190,027 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,494 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $9,835,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

