Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,840 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

CARR stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

