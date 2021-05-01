Carry (CRE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.70 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $145.01 million and $2.70 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00051853 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.