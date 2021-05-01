Cashaa (CAS) Hits One Day Volume of $378,497.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Cashaa has a market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $378,497.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cashaa

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,379,082 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

