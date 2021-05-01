Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSPR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 268,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 804.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSPR opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

