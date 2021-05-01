Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,339 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

COST stock opened at $372.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

