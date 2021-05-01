Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.2% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 25.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

