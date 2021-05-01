Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 258 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $398.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $402.16. The company has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

