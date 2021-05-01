Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,016 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Shares of CVX opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.96. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

