Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,366 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 180.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 102,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $238.23 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.