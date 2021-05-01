Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average is $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

