Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 150.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average is $182.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.