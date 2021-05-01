Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after buying an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

