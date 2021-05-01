Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.00 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

