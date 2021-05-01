Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,490,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Castor Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

