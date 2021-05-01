CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) is Tuttle Tactical Management’s 4th Largest Position

Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 963.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,819 shares during the quarter. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II comprises about 2.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.82% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth $5,304,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPB stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

