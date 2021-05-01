CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Trading Up 0.1%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 13,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 83,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile (NYSE:PRPC)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.