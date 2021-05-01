Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Celanese worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $156.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.36. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.