Celeum Hits Market Capitalization of $15,067.48 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 76% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Celeum has a total market capitalization of $15,067.48 and approximately $8.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celeum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celeum has traded 285.8% higher against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00280830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.53 or 0.01124821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.31 or 0.00737129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,880.26 or 1.00079248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

