Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Update

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth about $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.18 on Friday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.42.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

