Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 818.69 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Celsius by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

