Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
Shares of CELH stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 818.69 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $70.66.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Celsius by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
