Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 16,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $607.83 million, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.55. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.