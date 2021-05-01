Centaur Market Capitalization Achieves $13.61 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Centaur has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $229,114.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.99 or 0.00865260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00095708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.86 or 0.08524535 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.