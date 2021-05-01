CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Position Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,999 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

NYSE CNP opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

