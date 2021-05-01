Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$11.34 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.65 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.6200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

