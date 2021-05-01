Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.0888

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $106.54 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.0888 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.93 or 0.00859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00066497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.