Centric Cash Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $638,494.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 2,947,351,253 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

