Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Short Interest Down 33.7% in April

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $636.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $121.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Bancorp Company Profile
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
