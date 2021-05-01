Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Down 31.7% in April

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. Certara has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,406,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

