CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0865 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. CHADS VC has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $499.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.00867687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

