Chain Guardians Market Capitalization Hits $20.69 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.44 or 0.00866061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00095690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.76 or 0.08555911 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

