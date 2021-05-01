ChainX (PCX) Reaches Market Cap of $95.99 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.43 or 0.00021636 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $95.99 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00282703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.53 or 0.01080210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.00721981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.27 or 1.00048721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

