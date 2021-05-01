ChainX Price Reaches $11.19 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $11.19 or 0.00019724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $86.41 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

