Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the March 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CHUC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Charlie’s has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

