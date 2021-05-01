Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Chemed worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $476.61 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $411.81 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.95.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

