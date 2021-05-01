Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $279.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 279 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 284.50 ($3.72). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61), with a volume of 83,345 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £414.21 million and a PE ratio of 19.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 280.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.54%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

