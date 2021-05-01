Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

