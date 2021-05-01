Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

NYSE CVX opened at $103.07 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.